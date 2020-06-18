Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $148.06

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.19. 21,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 147,206 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $4,457,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

