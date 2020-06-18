Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $66.14

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

