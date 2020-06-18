Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $69.33

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $52,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 915,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

