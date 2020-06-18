Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $16.50

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

FFWM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

