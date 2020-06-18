Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €75.38

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.38 ($84.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAF shares. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA WAF traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting €89.78 ($100.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,227 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.65. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.