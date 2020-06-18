Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $12.21

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 555,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

