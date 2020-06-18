Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives $41.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.79.
Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
