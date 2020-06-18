Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,519 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $129,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,174. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

