Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Builders FirstSource earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Builders FirstSource’s score:

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 257,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.