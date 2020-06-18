Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.48. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 37,186 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BU shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $139.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

