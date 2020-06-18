Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 564.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

