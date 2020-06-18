Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Earns News Impact Score of -3.53

News articles about Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cadence Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,182. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

