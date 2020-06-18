Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,125 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 374,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

