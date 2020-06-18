Canaccord Genuity Raises Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $84.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.39.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,261. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 133,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

