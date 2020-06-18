Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to “Buy”

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after buying an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 747,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.