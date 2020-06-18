Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 36,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

