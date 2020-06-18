Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $255.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.