Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.