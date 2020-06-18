Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1,409.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,883,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,032,648. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

