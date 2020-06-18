Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.51

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $13.81. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 993,383 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carsales.Com Company Profile (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive Websites.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carsales.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carsales.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.