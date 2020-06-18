Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,597. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

