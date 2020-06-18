CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CECE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 2,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,751. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.