Cello Health (LON:CLL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.07

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.07 and traded as low as $117.52. Cello Health shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 15,947 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of Cello Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.02.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

