Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. 1,770,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,683. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

