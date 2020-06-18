Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

Centogene stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Centogene has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $402.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

