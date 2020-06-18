Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after buying an additional 471,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

CTL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 5,560,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,205,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

