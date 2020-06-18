Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 13,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,037. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

