CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives $101.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.55.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.48. 156,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,064. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in CGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,917 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,311,000 after acquiring an additional 146,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $221,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

