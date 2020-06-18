Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

CHGG stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

