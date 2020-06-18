Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $63.87

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $63.87. Chegg shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 71,959 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

