Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 451,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,411. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.