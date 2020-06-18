China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Receives Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. China Gold International Resrcs earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

China Gold International Resrcs stock remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. China Gold International Resrcs has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Get China Gold International Resrcs alerts:

About China Gold International Resrcs

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.