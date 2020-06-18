China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in China Mobile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after acquiring an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in China Mobile by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in China Mobile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.