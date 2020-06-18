China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Yongda Automobiles Services earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS CYYHF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

