Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,032.82. 11,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,850. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $979.52 and a 200-day moving average of $842.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $884.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.