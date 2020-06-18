CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $40.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 33,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,643,000 after acquiring an additional 263,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.