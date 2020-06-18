CIBC Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to $0.95

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $0.90 to $0.95 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.75 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock remained flat at $$0.53 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

