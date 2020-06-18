CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,318 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $174.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

