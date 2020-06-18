CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 520,647 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,647 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $130,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.