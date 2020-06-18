CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 20,021 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BP by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BP by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 148,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 107,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.