CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 164,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

