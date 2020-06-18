CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

