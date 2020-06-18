CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $952.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,405. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,054.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

