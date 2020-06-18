CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $187.52. 507,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,731. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,491 shares in the company, valued at $184,406,948.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,330 shares of company stock valued at $69,029,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

