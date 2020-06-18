CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 13,659 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

Shares of BX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. 130,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

