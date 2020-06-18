CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 473,186 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473,186 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 243,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,755. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

