Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

CINF traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 700,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,168. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

