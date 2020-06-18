Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $412,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 337,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

