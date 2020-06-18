Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,293.43

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,293.43 and traded as low as $2,076.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,124.00, with a volume of 914,814 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($29.66) to GBX 2,230 ($28.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($38.82)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($39.46) to GBX 2,450 ($31.18) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,435 ($30.99).

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,983.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,290.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.62 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($132,926.05). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.53), for a total value of £21,399.30 ($27,235.97). In the last three months, insiders purchased 226,574 shares of company stock valued at $421,710,027.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

