Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Releases Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter.

Coffee stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

JVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

